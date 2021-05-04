Prescribed burning planned Monday at Rocky Mountain Arsenal

Smoke will be visible for several miles from the perimeter of the wildlife refuge and people in the area may smell smoke.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Don't be alarmed if you see smoke rising in Commerce City over the next two weeks.

Prescribed fire burning activities are planned at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge beginning Monday, April 5.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it plans to burn up to 875 acres over the next two weeks. The burns will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Smoke will be visible for several miles from the perimeter of the refuge and people in the area may smell smoke.

The approximate burning location will be near East 64th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

The purpose of the burns is to reinvigorate the growth of native prairie vegetation, reduce accumulated litter, manage efforts for weed control and improve habitat to sustain wildlife, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Prescribed burns are a tool land managers use to reduce the risk of wildfire in the wildland urban interface.

Interagency fire crews from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, other federal agencies and local fire departments will be participating in the prescribed burns.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see colorado.gov.

