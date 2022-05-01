Biden coming to Colorado to tour wildfire damage

Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will join the president on his tour in Colorado.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — President Joe Biden will visit Colorado on Friday to tour the Marshall Fire damage in Boulder County, according to the office of U.S. Rep Joe Neguse.

Biden will be joined by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Neguse (D-Colorado) on Friday's tour.

"This week, many in the Boulder County community – throughout Superior and Louisville – are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire," Neguse said in a statement.

"We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own," he said. "We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his administration for authorizing a swift disaster declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength."

The Community Foundation of Boulder County said Tuesday it has approved a grant to begin immediately dispersing $5 million in direct aid to those impacted by the Marshall Fire last week. That is just a portion of the $12 million donated to the wildfire relief fund.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire could take weeks or months, officials said at a news conference Monday.

Two people were missing, 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged, along with 6,026 acres burned in the wildfire that started Thursday. The perimeter of the fire is 100% contained, but there were still hot spots within the fire area as of Monday, the incident management team said.

Days after flames and smoke were seen emanating from what might be the source of the wildfire, investigators continue to eye property tied to a religious sect.

Members of the global religious group live just south of the city near Highway 93 and Marshall Road, where smoke and flames were captured on witness video mid-morning last Thursday.

This week, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged the group’s land in this location is tied to the investigation and stressed it could take weeks or months to find an official cause of the fire.

So far, nobody has been charged or accused.

Twelve Tribes is a religious sect with communities from Japan to Boulder that operates more than 20 Yellow Deli shops, including a location on Pearl Street in the city. The group says it tries to live a lifestyle reflective of the early Christian church.

