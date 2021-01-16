President Trump approves disaster declaration helping areas of Colorado affected by wildfires

Federal funds are available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by fires in Larimer and Grand counties.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for the State of Colorado that will make federal funds available to areas affected by devastating wildfires in 2020.

According to a release from the White House, the funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Larimer and Grand counties.

>>WATCH: The video above is about what we can learn from Colorado's historic wildfire season.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across the state, the release said.

Today, the President declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Colorado and ordered Federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires including the #easttroublesomefire



This is great news for our community!https://t.co/of7ej3oTXT — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) January 16, 2021

The announcement comes about three weeks after Colorado senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Trump a letter asking for an expedited major disaster declaration.

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County was the largest wildfire in Colorado history, at 208,913 acres. The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County was the second-largest, at 192,560 acres. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the two fires, and two people were killed.