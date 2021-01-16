x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Wildfire

President Trump approves disaster declaration helping areas of Colorado affected by wildfires

Federal funds are available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by fires in Larimer and Grand counties.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for the State of Colorado that will make federal funds available to areas affected by devastating wildfires in 2020.

According to a release from the White House, the funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Larimer and Grand counties.

>>WATCH: The video above is about what we can learn from Colorado's historic wildfire season.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across the state, the release said.

The announcement comes about three weeks after Colorado senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Trump a letter asking for an expedited major disaster declaration.

RELATED: Colorado senators, representative ask Trump for major disaster declaration due to wildfires

RELATED: Cameron Peak Fire causes $6.3 million in property loss, report says

RELATED: Cameron Peak Fire's potential impacts on life, safety 'major,' report says

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County was the largest wildfire in Colorado history, at 208,913 acres. The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County was the second-largest, at 192,560 acres. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the two fires, and two people were killed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 