WATCH: Small brush fire burning off of I-70 near Idaho Springs

The U.S. Forest Service said the Prospector Fire is estimated to be 1-2 acres as of 2 p.m. Monday. Smoke is visible from Interstate 70.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire burning just off of Interstate 70 near Highway 103, near Idaho Springs in Clear Creek County.

The U.S. Forest Service tweeted the fire, which they have labeled the Prospector Fire, is estimated to be about 1-2 acres in size.

Smoke is visible from I-70.

The fire is burning on the south side of I-70 a little up the hill from the Big Five Trail just off of Highway 103, which is also known as the Mount Evans Scenic Byway.

Authorities have not said how the fire started.