Remains found in search for person missing in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains have been found in the search for one of the two people reported missing after the Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Investigators working in the 5900 block of Marshall Road found the partial remains of an adult, the sheriff's office said. That address is in unincorporated Boulder County.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will identify the remains and determine how the person died.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday that two people remained missing after the fire--a man from the Marshall area and a woman from Superior. The sheriff did not release the name of either person, but the family of 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull said she is among the missing. Her home in Old Town Superior was destroyed, her family said.

The sheriff's office said their investigation in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. There were no new updates in that investigation Wednesday.

The Marshall Fire, which started Thursday, burned 6,026 acres, destroyed 991 structures and damaged 127 others. The perimeter of the fire is 100% contained, but there were still hot spots within the fire area as of Monday, the incident management team said.

Investigators, still working to determine the cause of the fire, continue to eye property tied to a religious sect.

Members of the global religious group Twelve Tribes live near Highway 93 and Marshall Road, where smoke and flames were captured on witness video mid-morning Thursday.

This week, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged the group’s land is tied to the investigation, and stressed it could take weeks or months to find an official cause of the fire.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that "the weather has been a factor in the speed at which the investigations and recovery are able to be conducted."

So far, nobody has been charged or accused.