Fire burning in Rio Blanco County has charred more than 800 acres

The sheriff's office said the fire began as an agricultural burn that grew out of control.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — An agricultural burn in northwestern Colorado got out of control Sunday afternoon and has burned more than 800 acres, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office (RBCSO) said.

Officials said they received a 911 call about the fire just after 1 p.m. Sunday. The fire is burning near mile marker 8 on County Road 8, RBCSO said. The fire, which is burning on private land, has not damaged or destroyed any structures, the sheriff's office said.

Crews and resources from the Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge and the county's Emergency Management are working the fire. Additional crews were called in to help fight the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Fire crews set backburns on Sunday night to take away fuels, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not said whether the person who was conducting the agricultural burn would face any charges.

Meeker, Rio Blanco County's seat, is about 225 driving miles from Denver and 41 miles north of Interstate 70 and the town of Rifle.

