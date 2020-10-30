Rocky Mountain National Park stays closed

Park managers are continuing to assess the safety of letting visitors back in.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — There is no date set to reopen Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) after facing 29,000 acres of burned land, the park said in a news release.

The East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire burned the most acres within the park since it was established 105 years ago, said RMNP.

> The video above aired Oct. 23 about Rocky Mountain National Park closed due to wildfires.

Park managers are accessing areas to predict fire activity and other hazards like falling trees and downed power lines, according to the release. Staff at RMNP continue to work plowing roads and parking lots and accessing the infrastructure.

"We ask for patience as we put visitor and staff safety first," RMNP said.

When the park reopens, RMNP said there would be limited access for visitors.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.