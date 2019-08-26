PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning near Shawnee Peak between Kenosha Pass and Bailey, Platte Canyon Fire confirmed Monday.

The Shawnee Peak Fire is located about 5-6 miles southwest of Bailey and is currently burning in a remote area of Pike National Forest, according to a tweet from Platte Canyon Fire.

The fire is spreading quickly in a remote area that's difficult to access. Firefighters on the ground are continuing to attempt to gain access to the fire. The fire is an estimated 37 acres, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control which has mapped the fire with its MMA aircraft.

U.S. Fire Service, Platte Canyon Fire and North Fork Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

