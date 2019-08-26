PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that's been burning for a week near Shawnee Peak between Kenosha Pass and Bailey is 60% contained, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Shawnee Peak Fire is located about 5-6 miles southwest of Bailey and is currently burning in a remote area of the Lost Creek Wilderness.

As of Sept. 2, the fire burned an estimated 70 acres. It's burning in a very steep and rugged area with limited access for firefighters.



The Park County Fairplay dispatch center asks people to call their non-emergency line if anyone needs to report a missing party in the fire area: 719-836-4121 option 5.

