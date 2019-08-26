PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that broke out Monday is continuing to burn Saturday near Shawnee Peak between Kenosha Pass and Bailey.

The Shawnee Peak Fire is located about 5-6 miles southwest of Bailey and is currently burning in a remote area of the Lost Creek Wilderness.

The fire is an estimated 55 acres, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control which has mapped the fire with its MMA aircraft. It's burning in a very steep and rugged area with limited access for firefighters.

Crews have determined the cause of the fire was lightning. The fire is 50% contained.

The Park County Fairplay dispatch center asks people to call their non-emergency line if anyone needs to report a missing party in the fire area: 719-836-4121 option 5.

