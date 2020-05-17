The fire burning north of Cave Creek Regional Park reached 1,500 acres as of early Monday.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a Monday morning newscast.

A brush fire burning in north Phoenix near Cave Creek has grown to 1,500 acres as of early Monday, according to AZ State Forestry.

The East Desert Fire, which was burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive, quickly spread to hundreds of acres Sunday afternoon, fueled by wind through dry grass and brush.

Crews had the fire 40% contained as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but dropped to 20% as of Monday morning as the fire grew in size.

No one has been injured in the fire, firefighters said Sunday.



The fire reached 1,000 acres Sunday night. Wind continued to challenge firefighters, increasing fire activity despite cooler nighttime temperatures.

The fire moved east/northeast toward the Cahava Springs area of Cave Creek, threatening homes.

Firefighters said they are working to protect multiple homes in the area.

About 50 homes off of Cahava Springs Road were evacuated as of Monday morning, but none have been lost.

No one is able to re-enter their homes as of Monday morning due to fire danger and fire fighting in the area.

A shed and RV were caught in the fire, firefighters said Sunday.

The East Desert Fire was believed to be human-caused, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

AZ State Forestry ordered an additional six hotshot crews, 10 engines and aircraft for Monday morning as crews worked through the night.

Temperatures and high winds are the biggest obstacle for firefighters as of Monday.

Cave Creek Regional Park was temporarily closed as crews continued to battle the fire.

LIVE STREAM: MONDAY MORNING PRESS CONFERENCE

East Desert Fire Update Officials are giving an update on the human-caused East Desert Fire, which is burning in north Phoenix near Cave Creek. MORE: https://bit.ly/2X5AdKp. Posted by 12 News on Monday, May 18, 2020

LIVE STREAM: SKY 12 ON SCENE

East Desert Fire WATCH LIVE: Sky 12 is on scene of the East Desert Fire, which has burned more than 1,500 acres in north Phoenix and forced the evacuation of at least 40 homes as of Monday morning. MORE: https://bit.ly/2X5AdKp Posted by 12 News on Monday, May 18, 2020

East Desert Brushfire 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.