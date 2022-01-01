Deputies execute search warrant in investigation of Marshall Fire

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed the video of the barn on fire is part of the investigation into the cause of the Marshall Fire.

BOULDER, Colo. — As investigators work to determine the cause of the Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirms deputies conducted a search warrant at a property they believe could be connected to the start.

Investigators won’t confirm where they conducted that search warrant or what they are searching for, but the sheriff’s office is using that search warrant to try and determine whether the Marshall Fire was caused by humans.

"We are actively investigating a number of tips that came in yesterday and last night from the community," Sheriff Joe Pelle said. "One of those tips has resulted in us executing a search warrant on a property."

Video taken on Thursday morning showed the earliest known pictures of the Marshall Fire. The flames and smoke coming from a shed off Highway 93 and Eldorado Springs Drive spread in the high winds.

Two days later, a line of Boulder County sheriff’s deputies parked on the same property as investigators work to determine what caused the Marshall Fire.

Pelle won’t say where that search warrant was conducted or if the sheriff’s trucks on the property off Highway 93 are connected. The sheriff did confirm that the video taken of the burning shed is part of the investigation.

"I don’t have any hard, credible evidence, I don’t have probable cause to understand what caused the fire," said Pelle.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, reports of downed power lines were examined as a potential ignition source. Pelle said that theory is looking more unlikely as the investigation continues.

There were multiple reports of downed power lines on the day of the fire. The sheriff believes people were reporting telecom lines that had fallen, not power lines. He said it’s unlikely those would cause a fire.

"We currently have not located downed power lines in the area," said Pelle.

As sheriff’s deputies surround the home where the video of the burning shed was taken, questions remain about whether that was the start of the fire that changed so many lives.

"We’re looking into the cause and origin of the fire. If it turns out to be arson or reckless behavior with fire, we’ll take appropriate actions," said Pelle. "It was a red flag day the day of the fire, so there shouldn’t have been any burning."



