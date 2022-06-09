Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

Unusually sensitive people in Colorado should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States arrived in Colorado on Tuesday.

The heaviest smoke impacts on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Unusually sensitive people in Colorado should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday, said CDPHE.

Very hot and dry conditions will be seen across much of the West over the next few days including widespread temperatures over 100 degrees.

Denver could set new record high temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There are 69 active wildfires burning in eight states with more than 13,000 wildland fire personnel assigned to the fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. There are 27 active wildfires in Idaho, 15 in Montana, nine in Oregon and seven wildfires in both California and Washington.

The majority of the smoke coming to Colorado is from Idaho and Montana, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for much of California and Nevada, as well as parts of Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Arizona.

A fuels and fire behavior advisory has been issued for northern California due to dry fuels and the potential for extreme fire behavior with the hot, dry and windy weather pattern.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.