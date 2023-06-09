Where is the smoke in Colorado coming from?

Unusually sensitive people in Colorado should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Smoke from large wildfires burning in upwind states and Canada is being transported into Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said there is heavy smoke across eastern portions of the state Wednesday.

CDPHE has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday for Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties, including, but not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Limon, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, and Springfield.

An Ozone Action Day Alert has been issued for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy smoke is possible on Wednesday throughout the advisory area. CDPHE said smoke should decrease Wednesday afternoon as shifting winds and atmospheric mixing decrease smoke concentrations.

CDPHE said that if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly.

"Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy," CDPHE said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.