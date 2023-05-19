Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

The National Weather Service said the worst of the smoke is expected Friday.

COLORADO, USA — Smoke from distant wildfires is blowing into the Colorado sky this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said that "significant" wildfire activity in Canada, particularly in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta where over 1 million acres have burned, would likely bring an increase in smoke for Colorado over the coming days.

That smoke was visible over northeast Colorado Thursday.

NWS said Thursday that north-to-northeast winds over the next couple of days would bring more smoke to northeast Colorado by Friday.

An Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke was in effect Thursday for Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips Morgan, Washington, Yuma, and eastern Weld Counties, including, but not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Akron, and Wray.

Forecasters said Friday would be the worst day for the smoke, with gradual improvement possible over the weekend.

NWS said most of the smoke should remain suspended well above the earth's surface, primarily affecting visibility, but added that surface air quality could also be affected.

Significant early season wildfire activity in Canada, particularly the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta where over 1M acres have burned, will likely bring an increase in smoke for Colorado over the coming days. (1/2) #COwx pic.twitter.com/CsmoXgr6Xs — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 16, 2023

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

