Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County

The fire burned about a half-acre southwest of Fort Collins Saturday morning.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a squirrel that was electrocuted, setting off sparks.

"Rest assured our crews made sure to give the squirrel a proper burial before clearing the scene," Poudre Fire Authority said in a Facebook post.

"This just reminds us that while the majority of wildfires are caused by humans, there are other causes as well like wildlife and lightning strikes," they said.

Another small wildfire briefly prompted evacuations in Larimer County southwest of Loveland Sunday. That fire burned about eight acres before crews put it out. Some structures were threatened by the flames, but no damage was reported. There's no word yet on what caused that fire.

