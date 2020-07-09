New fire burning north of Steamboat Springs

The Middle Fork Fire was reported Sunday. On Monday, the fire was estimated to have burned 137 acres, according to officials.

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo — A new fire started Sunday north of Steamboat Springs.

The fire is named the Middle Fork Fire.

Officials estimate the fire had consumed around 137 acres as of Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning along the Middle Fork of Mad Creek in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness. That's on Routt National Forest land about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, 10 people are fighting the fire as of Monday.

Billowing smoke from the fire is visible from Steamboat Springs.

Mixed conifer forest is fueling the fire, officials said.

Officials said they are worried about the fire's growth due to red flag conditions in the area Monday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are in the mid-to-low 80s, as of 3 p.m., the humidity level is 11% and winds are blowing from the north-northeast at 23 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area until 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials said they have concerns with the approaching cold front. Their worry is that the front will bring stronger winds that will feed the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.