Straight Creek Fire 100% contained, officials say

The fire was first reported on Thursday and burned 8 acres near Dillon, Colorado, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

DILLON, Colo. — The 8-acre fire, burning two miles east of Dillon, was reported as 100% contained, Sunday.

Two Hot Shot crews from Craig and Roosevelt completed reinforcing containment lines and mopping up Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

Local crews will continue to monitor the fire burn area.

The fire was first reported on Thursday night in the Straight Creek area near Dillon, the USFS said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Straight Creek Trail and the Tenderfoot trail system were closed for firefighter and public safety, according to USFS.

Fifty firefighters made progress and strengthened containment lines and are mopping up through a large amount of dead and down trees in the burn area, according to the Incident Information System.

Three engine crews, two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter were working the Straight Creek Fire.

