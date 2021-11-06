15-acre fire burns near Dillon along I-70

The Straight Creek Fire could cause intermittent closures of the highway through the area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

DILLON, Colo. — Two hotshot crews are on the way to help battle a small wildfire burning east of Dillon, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Three engine crews, two heavy helicopters, and a light helicopter are already working the 15-acre Straight Creek Fire which is burning two miles east of Dillon.

Additional resources, which include two Hot Shot crews are headed there to assist. Due to the fire's location near the highway, Interstate 70 could be closed in the area at times. For the latest updates about I-70, visit www.cotrip.org.

The fire was first reported on Thursday and activity was moderate overnight but is expected to increase in the afternoon as temperatures warm and winds increase.

It's burning in live and dead spruce and lodgepole pine on the White River National Forest.

