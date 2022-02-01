Governor Polis to provide Sunday update on Boulder County fires

The governor is scheduled to provide an update at noon. The news conference will be streamed above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Gov.Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update after touring areas impacted by the fires in Boulder County.

Polis is expected to provide an update at noon from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. He will be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell.

During an update on Sunday afternoon, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said three people were missing, 991 structures were destroyed and 127 damaged in the Marshall Fire.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road. It has burned an estimated 6,200 acres as of Friday morning.

