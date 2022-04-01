SUV stolen from family who lost home in Marshall Fire

The vehicle, containing the few possessions they could grab, was stolen from the hotel where they were staying after their home was destroyed.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A family who lost their home in the Marshall Fire is left without the few possessions they could grab from the house as they evacuated, after their SUV was stolen from the hotel where they're staying.

Nicole and Ryan Fazio and their two young kids are staying at a hotel near 92nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster after losing their Louisville home to the wildfire.

The Westminster Police Department said the SUV was stolen sometime between 9:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday.

The family told police they are particularly concerned about two bins containing family photos. The bins are black with yellow tops, and "they are the only things that are irreplaceable," the family told police.

The couple said the photo boxes belong to Ryan's late mother, Barbara, who passed away last year.

"Honestly, like we don't even care if the people who stole the car keep the car," Nicole said. "Like if you could just please drop the photos off at a police station, because it's literally all we have left of his mom."

The SUV is a red 2002 GMC Denali. It has Colorado Columbine Respect Life license plates with the number BFC L99. The SUV's lower left bumper has a sticker that says "Proud Parent of a U.S. Army Soldier."

Anyone with information on the SUV or the photos is asked to contact Westminster police.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

