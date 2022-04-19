'Good progress' on grass fire burning near Twin Lakes in Boulder County

Some door-to-door evacuations were made but no formal orders were issued, according to the sheriff's office.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters have made good progress on a grass fire near Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes Area in Boulder County, according to the sheriff's office.

Some door-to-door evacuation orders were given, but the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said they did not need to launch Everbridge evacuation orders or warnings due to the quick progress in knocking down the fire.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect which is typically put in place on days with strong winds and low humidity. When those warnings are in place, no open burning is allowed.

Some door-to-door evacuation orders were given, but we did not need to launch Everbridge evacuation orders or warnings because, thankfully, firefighters were able to quickly make progress on knocking down the fire. Therefore, we do not have a map of an evacuation area to post. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 19, 2022

Colorado has seen two straight weeks of Red Flag Warnings across parts of the state is forcing fire departments to respond to calls in different ways. The dry and windy weather leaves little time before a small spark turns into an uncontrolled wildfire.

When the wind picks up, the response from fire departments changes.

"Wind dramatically changes everything, as do the dry conditions," said Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue. "Fire can get out of hand very quickly on a Red Flag day."

Hurst said his department usually sends two engines and a chief to calls of a vegetation fire on a normal day. On days when Red Flag Warnings are in effect, the number triples, with more than 30 firefighters responding to those calls.

