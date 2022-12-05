40 homes evacuated due to wildfire in Teller County

The sheriff's office said 120 residents of the Lakemoor subdivision have been told to evacuate.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Forty homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire in Teller County.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 4:38 p.m. Thursday that everyone in the Lakemoor subdivision and the area between County Road 11 and County Road 1 was being ordered to evacuate.

The sheriff's office said as of 6:52 p.m., the High Park Fire was at 386 acres, with 40 homes, or 120 people, evacuated from the Lakemoor subdivision.

Cripple Creek Ranches is still on pre-evacuation notice, TCSO said. There is a shelter for evacuees at Cripple Creek Schools.

Thursday morning, the Teller County Board of Commissioners declared Stage II fire restrictions for unincorporated areas of the county because of dry conditions. Stage II restrictions ban open burning and many other activities that can start a fire, including outdoor welding and the use of fireworks.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

