Evacuations ordered after wildfire breaks out in Park County

The Thorpe Fire was last measured at 100 acres.
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire on U.S. Forest Service land is prompting evacuations in Park County. 

According to the Forest Service, the Thorpe Fire, two miles southwest of Tarryall, was reported just after 1 p.m. Sunday. It was last measured at 100 acres.

Evacuations have been ordered for two subdivisions in the Weber Park area.

Multiple Forest Service resources have been called in, including a bulldozer, a helicopter, three Large Air Tankers, and one Very Large Air Tanker.

Fire officials say they have no containment on the fire.

The cause is unknown.

An evacuation information center has been set up at the Lake George Community Center at 39141 U.S. Highway 24.

