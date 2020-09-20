New mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire

The fire in Larimer County has destroyed 25 homes and 29 outbuildings. It's 15% contained as of Sunday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Fire perimeters for the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County will once again be tested with thunderstorms expected to bring gusty erratic winds, fire managers said.

The gusty winds will be a problem, and despite a humidity in the teens and temperatures in the 60s, the storms are not expected to bring much moisture.

Fire officials said the storms would test existing fire lines as crews worked to expand them around the 237 miles perimeter.

As of Sunday, Sept. 20, 869 fire personnel remain on scene fighting the blaze, which is at 15% containment.

An assessment of the damage of the fire released last weekend revealed that 54 structures were destroyed, including 25 homes.

The other 29 structures were outbuildings, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said. Two other structures were reported to have damage but were not classified as destroyed.

Evacuations

There are both mandatory and voluntary evacuations in place throughout the area. For a full list of evacuations as well as road closures, visit nocoalert.org.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered by Larimer County Sheriff's Office for Red Feather and Crystal Lake residents and business occupants Sunday afternoon due to immediate and imminent danger.

The evacuation also includes Manhattan Road down to Highway 14 and Shambhala Center areas.

Voluntary evacuations were also issued Sunday afternoon for residents and businesses in the Glacier View filings, the Lady Moon area, and Magic Sky Ranch area.

Larimer County Sherriff's Office says anyone in those areas should be prepared for a possible mandatory evacuation.

A map of current evacuation areas is below:

Specific questions about evacuations can be answered by calling the Cameron Peak Fire Joint Information Center (JIC) at 970-980-2500. It's open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m.

The fire, which was first reported on Aug. 13 east of Walden, has burned through 102,596 acres. A lot of that growth occurred over Labor Day weekend when extreme and winds combined for explosive growth.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.