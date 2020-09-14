Cameron Peak Fire: 54 structures destroyed, 102,596 acres burned

The fire in Larimer County has destroyed 25 homes and 29 outbuildings. It remains 4% contained as of Monday.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters battling the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County are focusing on direct line construction and mop up efforts Monday along Buckhorn Road and Comanche Lake in anticipation of northwesterly wind predicted for Tuesday.

Work will continue on other sections of the fire, but surge forces will be focused in on the Buckhorn/Pingree Park area, fire officials said.

Conditions remained favorable on Sunday for allowing firefighters to mop up and construct direct firelines along Buckhorn Road to Comanche Reservoir, Pingree Park Road and Highway 14. Structure protection and indirect fireline construction also occurred near the Crystal Lakes, Red Feather and Glacier View subdivisions, fire officials said.

This strategy, according to an update from the incident command team fighting the fire, will continue for the next several weeks as the fire perimeter is about 237 miles covering rough country with steep slopes, downed logs, trees and snags.

An assessment of damage of the fire released Sunday revealed that 54 structures were destroyed, including 25 homes.

The other 29 structures were outbuildings, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said. Two other structures were reported to have damage but were not classified as destroyed.

Fire officials believe fire activity and smoke production will increase in the coming days as weather becomes hotter and drier this week.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, 1,054 fire personnel remain on scene fighting the blaze, which is at 4% containment.

Evacuations

There are both mandatory and voluntary evacuations in place throughout the area. For a full list of evacuations as well as road closures, visit nocoalert.org.

A map of those evacuation areas is below.

Specific questions about evacuations can be answered by calling the Cameron Peak Fire Joint Information Center (JIC) at 970-980-2500. It's open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m.

The fire, which was first reported on Aug. 13 east of Walden, has burned through 102,596 acres. A lot of that growth occurred over just a couple of days when extreme and winds combined for explosive growth.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.