Vail firefighters do fire mitigation work for free

A new program lets people call firefighters to their homes to clear vegetation and build defensible space.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAIL, Colo. — Christie Hochtl, who lives in Vail, has always tried to do as much as she can to build defensible space around her house by cutting back vegetation.

“I think we need to be fire aware and proactive as homeowners,” said Hochtl. “Make our landscapes less fire-prone.”

It’s work she’s always tried to do herself, but this summer, Vail Fire Wildland program manager Paul Cada said Vail residents can get some help from firefighters because of a new community work day program.

“Which is a program to help our community members implement defensible space,” said Cada.

Through the program, Vail firefighters will head to homes and spend up to 30 minutes cutting down dangerous vegetation. Firefighters then remove the brush which creates the defensible space to help protect a home during a wildfire. It's all done for free.

“Like the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and that’s exactly what we are doing here,” said Cada. “Defensible space is the proactive work that is super critical when a fire does happen.”

Fire crews have done work at 20 homes around Vail, at a critical time with wildfires popping up more often.

Hochtl said the landscape is drier than it used to be.

“The gradual aridification of this area is something we have noticed as 50-year residents,” she said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.