Rain helps reduce Colorado fire risk, but growing vegetation means risk this fall

Firefighters in Summit County are seeing vegetation and grass grow more than 5 feet tall which could be a problem this fall.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — This summer has brought steady rain to much of Colorado.

Summit Fire and EMS community resource officer Steve Lipsher said this has helped make for a pretty mild fire season.

"I can’t recall a time when we have gone into mid-August with our wildfire danger dropping from moderate to low," Lipsher said.

All that rain might be great for reducing the fire danger, but it’s also been great at growing vegetation and grass that’s several feet tall. This could lead to an active fire season this fall.

"We’re not out of the woods yet," said Lipsher. "Until we get snow on the ground this is when we start to see wildfire season be the biggest threat for us."

In 2020, there were several big fires in the autumn with the Lefthand Canyon, Cal-wood, Middle Fork, Mullen, and East Troublesome fires starting in September and October.

Firefighters say now is the time to trim grass that’s within 30 feet of your home and trim tree branches that are close to the ground and tall grass.

"The tall grass can be a problem for wildfire they are very receptive to embers from a wildfire flying and landing in them and catching them on fire and causing additional fires or spot fires," Lipsher said.

