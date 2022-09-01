Vigil held for pets lost during Marshall Fire

Dozens gathered to mourn together after so much was lost, including pets.

BOULDER, Colo. — Besides losing everything they own, many fire victims are also grieving the loss of a pet. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV) has been there to help and on Sunday, they hosted a vigil to provide comfort to those who lost that family member.

Gathering at the vigil provided support to dozens of people in a difficult moment. Marshall Fire victims found each other outside the animal shelter after losing everything else.

This was a vigil for the animals who felt more like family. The shelter also set up a memorial for people to lay a flower or leave something that reminds them of their pet.

"I just came here for a little support to those who lost their pets and family members and just to be in fellowship with people who need the support," said Boulder resident Kathi McGee.

McGee didn't lose a pet in the fire, but she wanted to be there for those who are grieving.

"Our hearts are with them," she said. "Our sympathy is with them and our love is with them."

Strangers share an unimaginable loss or pets, homes and community. That connection brought them to this vigil to heal together.

Since the fire, HSBV said they have received 50 animals and 40 of those are now in homes. They are working tirelessly to reunite pets and families.

They are still offering free boarding for any fire victims that need a place for their animals to stay. Free pet food and supplies are available for families in need.