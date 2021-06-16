Wildfire in La Plata County east of Durango prompts evacuations

The Vosburg Pike Fire has led to evacuations off County Road 228, and multiple aircraft have been called to respond.

DURANGO, Colo. — A 70-acre wildfire burning east of Durango prompted evacuations of nearby homes Wednesday evening and closed a county road – as of this writing, it is 75% contained.

The Vosburg Pike Fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on Rabbit Mountain between Florida Road and County Road 228, according to the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office. This is in a rural area north of U.S. 160 between Durango and Bayfield.

Evacuations have been issued for homes within a 0.5 mile radius of the 7000 block of County Road 228. Twelve homes within a two mile radius of this location are on a pre-evacuation notice, and County Road 228 closed near where the fire burned.

An evacuation center has been set up at Florida Mesa Elementary.

The Durango Fire Protection District and Upper Pine Fire Protection District have been called to the scene, and several aircraft resources are also working the fire.

La Plata County residents can sign up for emergency notifications here: http://bit.ly/CodeRed_signup

The fire was reported on a day where high temperatures reached the upper 90s in the Durango area, and dry conditions were reported.

Other wildfires have been reported off on Interstate 70 in Summit County, as well as near Conifer. A fire was reported near Craig in northern Colorado on Tuesday night.

Multiple counties have enacted fire restrictions due to the weather.

