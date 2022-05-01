Coors, Anheuser-Busch deliver drinking water for fire relief efforts

Anheuser-Busch is producing emergency drinking water cans at its Fort Collins brewery for those impacted by the recent wildfire.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Molson Coors Beverage Company and Anheuser-Busch are delivering safe drinking water to support the Colorado communities effected by the Marshall Fire.

Molson Coors said it is donating 100,000 cans of water and $25,000 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Anheuser-Busch is delivering one truckload – more than 50,000 cans of water — at the request of the American Red Cross.

"We always want to lend a hand to those in need, and that’s especially true when disaster strikes one of our hometown communities,” said Michael Nordman, Senior Manager of Community Affairs for Molson Coors. "We have been proud to call Colorado our home for nearly 150 years and this state is a huge part of our company’s identity. We just hope our donations can provide some sense of relief to those who are impacted."

Molson Coors said its water cans will be shipped from the Molson Coors Shenandoah brewery in Elkton, Va., to the Coors Distributing Company in Denver. Transportation of the water is being donated by Molo and C.H. Robinson.

Anheuser-Busch said its water cans are produced at its Fort Collins brewery which periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water to help communities in times of disaster.

The cans of drinking water will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Eagle Rock Distributing Co. of Colorado in Denver for distribution by the American Red Cross.

“Colorado is such an important community to our company and more than 1,000 colleagues who call it home and our thoughts are with all those impacted by the devastating wildfires, “said Gene Bocis, Senior General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins Brewery. “Our team in Fort Collins is humbled to be able to leverage our production capabilities to provide this critical donation to our friends and neighbors and we hope it provides a bit of relief as they recover.”

