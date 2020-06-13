Grass fire in Waterton Canyon under control, no structures threatened

No evacuations were issued and no one was hurt.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Firefighters were able to quickly get a small half-acre grass fire that started burning in Waterton Canyon Friday evening under control.

Crews from South Metro and West Metro Fire were called to the scene and as of around 8:30 p.m., were mopping up the remaining flames.

No structures were threatened by the fire.

South Metro Fire tweeted that no evacuations have been issued and no one was hurt.

Waterton Canyon has been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is slated to reopen during the week for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

It will remain closed on weekends until further notice.

Last year, crews battled a 3-acre wildfire in the canyon that was sparked by lightning. No structures were damaged.

The latest fire comes after a day where temperatures reached the 90s in the Denver metro area, with more warm and dry weather to come.