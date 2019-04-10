EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 reopened Thursday evening after a wildland fire shut down both directions between Avon and Wolcott, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said in a tweet.

Westbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m. Eastbound lanes reopened around 9:30 p.m.

It's not clear how large the fire is at this time. CSP said Thursday night that crews are continuing to work to put out hot spots.

At one point, CSP said the fire was threatening structures. It's not clear what those structures were or if any burned.

