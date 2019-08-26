PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning in Lost Creek Wilderness near Bailey, Platte Canyon Fire confirmed in a tweet Monday afternoon.

The fire is spreading quickly in a remote area that's difficult to access.

U.S. Fire Service, Platte Canyon Fire and North Fork Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

