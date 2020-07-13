Wildfire burning near Evergreen, 250 homes receive evacuation notice

The fire is burning in the 31000 block of Upper Bear Creek Road.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Roughly 250 homes have received an evacuation notice due to a wildfire that started burning west of Evergreen Monday afternoon.

This notice went to homes within a five-mile radius of the 31000 block of Upper Bear Creek Road, where the fire was first reported. This is west of Evergreen Lake and north of Alderfer/Three Sisters Park.

“There is a threat to your safety, and you should leave this area immediately,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Deputies said the best routes out of the area are West End Upper Bear Creek Road west to King Murphy Elementary School.

Evacuation centers have been set up at King Murphy Elementary at 425 Circle K Ranch Rd. and Evergreen Middle School at 2059 Hiwan Dr.

People who need help evacuating are told to call 911.

An AA and two helicopters are also flying in to assist with fire mitigation after the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) ordered aircraft support.

As of this writing, firefighters have not released any information about the size of the fire or its potential cause.

Temperatures throughout the Front Range have been in the 90s for multiple days in a row, with little moisture. The high in Evergreen was 87 degrees on Monday.

Multiple counties have enacted fire bans in an effort to prevent wildfires.