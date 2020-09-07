Wildfire burning 7 miles west of Larkspur

Ground and air crews are working to battle the blaze, which started burning on Thursday afternoon.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews are battling a wildfire that started burning seven miles west of Larkspur Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

The fire, dubbed the East Plum Fire, was in the “initial attack” stage as of around 4 p.m., with ground resources also responding. There’s no word yet how large the fire is or what may have sparked it.

There also was not information about potential evacuations or if any structures are threatened.

The RMA has sent a LAT, Lead, AA & Rappel ship to a new fire 7 miles W of Larkspur, CO. The East Plum fire is in initial attack with ground resources also responding. — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) July 9, 2020

This wildfire is one of multiple that has been reported throughout Colorado as a heat wave sweeps through the area. Temperatures have been in the 90s for a week, and the hot and dry conditions are expected to persist into next week.

This has prompted numerous Colorado communities to issue some form of fire restrictions.

Larkspur is located about 40 miles south of Denver. The mountains west of the community are part of the Rampart Range.