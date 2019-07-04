FORT CARSON, Colo. — A fire burning south of Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon has prompted mandatory evacuations.

The fire is burning near Fort Carson, just west of Highway 115 and Rock Creek Mesa Road, according to Fort Carson spokesperson Brandy Gill.

Residents west of Rock Creek Mesa Road have been evacuated as a precaution, Gill said. A mobile home park at 8160 Piute Road is under a pre-evacuation notice.

As of 4 p.m., the fire has burned about 5 to 7 acres, according to Gill. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fort Carson Fire is the lead agency battling the blaze. The El Paso County Wildland Fire Team is assisting.

