Wildfire reported on South Table Mountain

No structures are currently threatened by the fire, the sheriff's office said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is responding to a 3-acre wildfire Monday morning burning on South Table Mountain in Golden.

The fire was reported at 4:40 a.m. In a tweet, JCSO said no structures are currently threatened. Multiple agencies have been called to the scene, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

