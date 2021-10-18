Wildfire reported on South Table Mountain

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is responding to a 3-acre wildfire Monday morning burning on South Table Mountain in Golden.
The fire was reported at 4:40 a.m. In a tweet, JCSO said no structures are currently threatened. Multiple agencies have been called to the scene, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
