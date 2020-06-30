WATCH LIVE: Residents evacuated after 100-acre wildfire closes I-70 near Byers

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions near Byers due to a wildfire.

BYERS, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Byers due to a wildfire.

The 100-acre fire is near County Road 173 and Interstate 70. County Road 173 is also known as Bradbury Road.

More than 100 residents have been evacuated. An evacuation center is set up at Byers Legion Hall.

The Royal Mobile Home Park and residents on Cheyenne and Arapahoe Streets have been evacuated, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions near Byers. The closure began at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is about 10 miles east of Bennett. There is no estimated time of reopening.

