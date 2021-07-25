x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

I-70 closes for wildfire in Eagle County

CSP said wind is pushing the "erratic" fire east along the interstate.
Credit: Colorado State Patrol

EAGLE, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are back open between Gypsum and Eagle as crews respond to a wildfire, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Sunday.

The eastbound lanes remain closed, according to CDOT.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted around 4 p.m. that the fire was showing erratic behavior, with strong winds pushing it to the east along the interstate.

The closure comes a day after the highway was reopened following a days-long closure caused by debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. The interstate has seen several closures this summer due to mudslides and debris flows caused by flooding in the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: I-70 opens again through Glenwood Canyon

RELATED: Plan to clear debris in Colorado River at Glenwood Canyon continues

RELATED: I-70 detour traffic causes headaches in Steamboat Springs

RELATED: I-70 at Glenwood Canyon reopens after 5 mudslides forced closure

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 