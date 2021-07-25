I-70 closes for wildfire in Eagle County

CSP said wind is pushing the "erratic" fire east along the interstate.

EAGLE, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are back open between Gypsum and Eagle as crews respond to a wildfire, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Sunday.

The eastbound lanes remain closed, according to CDOT.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted around 4 p.m. that the fire was showing erratic behavior, with strong winds pushing it to the east along the interstate.

The closure comes a day after the highway was reopened following a days-long closure caused by debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. The interstate has seen several closures this summer due to mudslides and debris flows caused by flooding in the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

