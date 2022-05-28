x
Wildfire

Wildfire prompts evacuations in Conejos County

The U.S. Forest Service said the Menkhaven Fire is burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A fast-growing wildfire in southern Colorado prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday. 

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said the Menkhaven Fire, last measured at 197 acres, is burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek in Conejos County. 

People living north of Highway 17 from Fox Creek to Horca have been ordered to evacuate to the Parish Hall in Antonito. 

Highway 17 is closed 9 miles south of Antonito up to mile point 28, near Cumbres Pass, according to USFS.

There is a pre-evacuation notice for Orca, Rainbow Lodge and up Conejos Canyon on Forest Service Road 205 to the Rocky Mountain Lodge. 

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for southern Conejos County because of the smoke. It's expected to stay in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday. 

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

