Wildfire prompts evacuations in Conejos County

The U.S. Forest Service said the Menkhaven Fire is burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A fast-growing wildfire in southern Colorado prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said the Menkhaven Fire, last measured at 197 acres, is burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek in Conejos County.

People living north of Highway 17 from Fox Creek to Horca have been ordered to evacuate to the Parish Hall in Antonito.

Highway 17 is closed 9 miles south of Antonito up to mile point 28, near Cumbres Pass, according to USFS.

There is a pre-evacuation notice for Orca, Rainbow Lodge and up Conejos Canyon on Forest Service Road 205 to the Rocky Mountain Lodge.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for southern Conejos County because of the smoke. It's expected to stay in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.