Evacuations lifted for wildfire in El Paso County

People living in an area near Falcon were briefly placed under evacuation orders due to a wildland fire Thursday.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders that were briefly put into place due to a wildfire near Falcon Thursday have been lifted, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire burned about 83 acres, according to the Falcon Fire Department.

Around 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office ordered people living within the following boundaries to evacuate:

South of Judge Orr Road

East of Highway 24

North of Falcon Highway

West of Curtis Road

The fire department said at 5:05 p.m. that the fire had been contained, and crews were attacking hot spots. The sheriff's office lifted the evacuation order around 5:15 p.m. Falcon Highway remained closed in the area as firefighters continued their work.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.