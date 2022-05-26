Evacuations lifted for wildfire in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders that were briefly put into place due to a wildfire near Falcon Thursday have been lifted, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire burned about 83 acres, according to the Falcon Fire Department.
Around 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office ordered people living within the following boundaries to evacuate:
- South of Judge Orr Road
- East of Highway 24
- North of Falcon Highway
- West of Curtis Road
The fire department said at 5:05 p.m. that the fire had been contained, and crews were attacking hot spots. The sheriff's office lifted the evacuation order around 5:15 p.m. Falcon Highway remained closed in the area as firefighters continued their work.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.