Fire burning near Erie is under control

The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near 175th Avenue and County Road 7.

ERIE, Colo. — A fire that involved structures near 175h Avenue and County Road 7 is under control, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Weld County, east of Erie. Black smoke was visible rising from the area.

There was no need for evacuations, Mountain View Fire Rescue said, while advising residents to close their windows if smoke drifted their way.

The fire appeared to be burning on a property with structures, vehicles and equipment.

People were asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders.

Fire danger was relatively low Tuesday, with light winds and cool temperatures likely helping firefighters.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

#GrassFire and involved structures at 175th and Huron in Erie is controlled. No further need for evacuation. Residents should close windows if smoke is drifting into their homes. Significant resources on scene please avoid the area for responder safety. @NMFirePIO — Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) June 21, 2022

