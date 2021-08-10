Wildfire prompts evacuations in El Paso County

Everyone within two miles of the 19000 block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton, has been ordered to leave.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations have been ordered for an area northeast of Colorado Springs while crews respond to a wildfire Friday afternoon.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), everyone within a two-mile radius of the 19000 block of Birdseye View north of Peyton must evacuate.

The sheriff's office said multiple people have been evacuated due to the 21-acre fire, as well as some horses and dogs.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Calhan Police and Fire, Colorado State Patrol, Falcon Fire, Cimarron Hills Fire, Peyton Fire and Colorado Springs Fire are responding, EPCSO said.

Residents are being told to call 911 only if they are in immediate danger.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.