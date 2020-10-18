New Lefthand Canyon Fire forces town of Ward to evacuate

WARD, Colo. — A new wildfire, named the Lefthand Canyon Fire, has forced the town of Ward in Boulder County to evacuate Sunday afternoon, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (BEOM) said in a tweet.
The 5-acre fire started near the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. BEOM said 145 residences were issued an evacuation order.
The Nederland Community Center at 750 Peak to Peak Highway (CO 72) has been named the evacuation point for the fire.
The following roads have been closed:
- Lefthand Canyon Drive (Nelson Street) at Peak to Peak Highway
- Old Depot Road at Peak to Peak Highway
- Humboldt Street at Peak to Peak Highway
- Lefthand Canyon Drive at Sawmill Road
- County Road 100 at Peak to Peak Highway
- Gold Lake Road at Peak to Peak Highway
This fire is separate from the Colwood Fire which is also burning in Boulder County
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
