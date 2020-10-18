New Lefthand Canyon Fire forces town of Ward to evacuate

The 5-acre fire started near the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said.

WARD, Colo. — A new wildfire, named the Lefthand Canyon Fire, has forced the town of Ward in Boulder County to evacuate Sunday afternoon, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (BEOM) said in a tweet.

The 5-acre fire started near the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. BEOM said 145 residences were issued an evacuation order.

The Nederland Community Center at 750 Peak to Peak Highway (CO 72) has been named the evacuation point for the fire.

The following roads have been closed:

Lefthand Canyon Drive (Nelson Street) at Peak to Peak Highway

Old Depot Road at Peak to Peak Highway

Humboldt Street at Peak to Peak Highway

Lefthand Canyon Drive at Sawmill Road

County Road 100 at Peak to Peak Highway

Gold Lake Road at Peak to Peak Highway

This fire is separate from the Colwood Fire which is also burning in Boulder County

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

