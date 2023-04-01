Wildfire burning near Golden

Sheriff's deputies are going door to door evacuating residents.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Crews are responding to a wildfire that's burning northwest of Golden Saturday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said the fire started along Bear Road in Golden Gate Canyon.

JCSO said deputies are going door to door evacuating residents. One structure has been damaged.

Golden Gate Canyon Road is closed from Highway 93 to Crawford Gulch Road. Highway 46 is closed from Robinson Hill to approximately Highway 93.

Deputies and state troopers currently have Golden Gate Canyon Rd closed from this location (21401 Golden Gate Canyon Road) up to Crawford Gulch Road - according to a deputy on scene @9NEWS https://t.co/6Bm8IknpHL pic.twitter.com/MxojV8rE9x — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) April 2, 2023

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.