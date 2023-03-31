Fast-growing 10 acre wildfire burning near I-70 in JeffCo

A second fire was reported in Aurora near Chambers and Parker.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire reported Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. along the hogback south of Interstate 70 west of Denver was estimated at 10 acres and growing quickly due to extremely strong winds, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said in a tweet.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that smoke is visible in the area of I-70 and C-470 and that a pre-evacuation notice was sent to the area of Morrison that lies east of CO Hwy 8 south to US 285. Highway 93 is closed from I-70 to Morrison, the agency said.

The fire was moving from near Alameda Avenue and C-470 to the southeast, WMFR said. The agency shared a video they said was from the west side of the hogback, which was where the fire started and was pushed up the slope and over the top of the ridge by the winds.

Rhonda Scholting, spokeswoman for WMFR, said conditions all day have been brutal.

"Imagine fighting a fire when you can barely stand up," she said.

She also said that a helicopter is on standby for air support but cannot fly in the current winds.

Residents should avoid calling 911 to report the smoke. Lakewood Police tweeted a photo showing the map of the area under pre-evacuation orders.

Red Flag warnings are in effect due to strong winds which could spread the fire quickly. West Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet that extra resources were being called to assist with the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire yet.

WMFR on scene of a growing wildfire on the hogback near Alameda & C470. Smoke & flames are visible. Calling in extra resources, no evacuations at this point. pic.twitter.com/a5AkR91Zef — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 31, 2023

A second fire was reported in Aurora near Parker Road and Chambers Road around 3:15 p.m., according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR)

Vegetation and a bridge in the open space have burned and no structures are on fire, according to AFR.

Some door-to-door evacuations were necessary but the agency said that fewer than a dozen homes or condos have been evacuated.

Crews are continuing to work on containment and limiting the spread.

Door-to-door evacuation was necessary for some nearby residents. Fewer than a dozen homes/condos have been evacuated.



Crews continue to work on containment and limit spread. pic.twitter.com/Z7A7Q7sT8J — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) March 31, 2023

