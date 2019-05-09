FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Crews are battling a wildfire that was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday in an area northeast of Horsetooth Reservoir near Larimer County Road (LCR) 23, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

It's unclear how big the fire is, but SKY9 was over the area and large flames and smoke could be seen over a wide area.

LCR 23 is closed in both directions between County Road 42C and County Road 25G.

People are urged to avoid the area and should expect to see smoke and aircraft nearby as crews work to contain the fire.

It is not known at this time what could have sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

