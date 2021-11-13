Homeowners impacted by 2020 wildfires asked to complete survey on insurance process

The state says it plans to use the responses to track progress and problems, and to gather data on insurance and wildfire recovery.

COLORADO, USA — Anyone whose home was impacted by wildfires in 2020 has their chance to complain about the insurance process.

The United Policy Holders is asking people impacted by last year's fires to complete a survey on their experience with insurance.

The confidential survey asks questions about the insurance process related to rebuilding, repairing or replacing properties.

It also asks participants what their biggest sources of post-fire stress were. Possible responses include the COVID-19 pandemic, general financial stress and temporary housing issues.

The state says it plans to use the responses to track progress and problems and to gather data on insurance and wildfire recovery.

Click here to see the survey.

Colorado saw the three largest wildfires in its recorded history in 2020 -- the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County and the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa and Garfield counties. Hundreds of homes were destroyed.

