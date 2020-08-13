Fire burning near Chambers Lake in Larimer County

The fire is burning about 60 miles north of Fort Collins.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) are responding to a fire near Chambers Lake, according to a tweet from the Canyon Lakes Ranger Recreation District.

Chambers Lake is located about 60 miles north of Fort Collins. Firefighting efforts have closed Colorado Highway 14 at Cameron Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

With temperatures soaring and gusty winds, parts of the state is under Red Flag warnings for extreme fire danger.

Thursday afternoon a brush fire broke out near the shooting range at Cherry Creek State Park.

The strong winds and heat have pushed the growth of two of the state's larger fires which include the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction and the Grizzly Creek Fire just east of Glenwood Springs.